Despite much noise and disinformation to the contrary, Joe Biden was rightly elected in the recent free and fair election. Dozens of investigations and court cases throughout the country confirm this fact.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker objected to Pennsylvania’s slate of electors, thereby attempting to disenfranchise the voters of this commonwealth, shredding basic democratic principles and undermining the very cornerstone of our republic.

I am sure Smucker and the other Republicans engaging in this stunt did so for political points, seemingly content in the knowledge that their efforts would fail and that they would not succeed in destroying our civic way of life.

It was nevertheless a breathtakingly reckless and cynical course of action to take. While I do not agree on much with Sen. Pat Toomey, I acknowledge that he at least managed to clear this low, low bar.

Smucker and the other Republicans participating in this travesty have, in my view, declared by their actions that they do not believe in having a democratic republic as our form of government. They should therefore resign, rather than violate their oaths to the Constitution.

In the absence of that, I call on all citizens to defeat them electorally whenever and wherever they run again.

Zack Stoltzfus

Lancaster Township