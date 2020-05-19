This is another letter to the editor regarding the letter to Gov. Tom Wolf, signed only by Republicans, stating they would partially reopen Lancaster County.

I am almost without words to describe how I and others are feeling about this. It seems like the Republican elected officials in Lancaster County all seem to have an “M.D.” after their names — or they are acting like they do! How are they equipped to make a decision like this, which affects the entire county? Whom did they consult? Scientists? Medical personnel? Hospital administrators? Anyone who thinks differently than them? (Note: Some of these questions were subsequently answered by the Republicans in a response to the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board.)

I believe this is a reckless act of irresponsibility that we, the citizens of this county, will suffer from for months and months. More people might get sick and more people might die.

I guess the only way we have to weigh in on this is at the ballot box this November. If you haven’t applied yet for your mail-in ballot, you can do so now at votesPA.com. It’s very easy. Have a voice this November! Participate in our democracy!

Diane Topakian

Chair

Lancaster County Democratic Committee