We certainly do have kind people in Lancaster County, as evidenced by the gentleman who stayed with my husband outside Boscov’s earlier this year while I brought the car to the door. My husband was feeling very weak at the time.

Another example is the kind man who paid for my groceries at the Lititz Pike Giant grocery store on Feb. 13.

If these men see this letter, I hope they know how much I appreciated both acts of kindness. They really lifted my spirits!

Judi Peffley

Warwick Township