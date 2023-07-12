I have been wanting to write this letter for a long time, but when I read the June 14 Food section in LNP | LancasterOnline, I decided that I had to finally write to you.

In that section, there were recipes for using fresh strawberries (“Try 3 berry delicious desserts while the fruit is in season,” The New York Times).

Guess what? Fresh local strawberry season was over at that point. These recipes are useless, unless I save them for next year. And if I try to do that, they will probably get lost.

I believe that this happens all the time. Your Food section misses when fresh fruits are in season for useful recipes.

Can anything be done about this situation? Blueberry season is coming up. It would be nice to see timely recipes for fresh blueberries in the Food section. The same with fresh peaches, which come in August.

Sandy Roda

East Hempfield Township