Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, killing approximately 610,000 people per year. “Basically, being obese seems to be a ‘solo player’ associated with heart injury — that is, regardless of high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol and diabetes,” says Johns Hopkins cardiologist Dr. Chiadi Ndumele. “Down the road, this can lead to heart failure.”

Since we have recently concluded that the government has the right to control what we put in our bodies in the name of public health, I believe it is time to do what is best for the nation and, hopefully, end heart disease once and for all.To that end, the government should develop and distribute biometric cards containing each citizen’s health profile. These biometric profiles could be used at every store or venue that sells food or drinks to help citizens make the choices needed to keep them healthy.

You want to grab a quick meal at your favorite fast food joint? Insert your biometric card at the register or drive-thru. Your card will be read, and the screen will let you know what meal you are allowed to purchase, if any.

Need to pick up groceries for the week? Scan your biometric card and receive a ticket — green, good for any food; yellow, only low-fat foods; red, vegetarian. There would be cards for low salt, diabetics, low cholesterol and so on. Match your ticket to the color-coded price tags.

Donald Noll

East Cocalico Township