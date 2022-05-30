I wish to publicly thank all of the employees at Lancaster General Hospital for the excellent care I received there following recent surgery. Every employee, from all departments, exhibited the highest level of professionalism and concern for my recovery and comfort.

We are so fortunate in Lancaster County to have such excellent health care available to us.

The past four months were very stressful, as I needed to wait to have my surgery because high COVID-19 patient numbers necessitated that elective procedures be postponed.

Please, everyone, follow the advice of our medical professionals regarding any health crisis, so these dedicated people can do the jobs for which they have been trained, without having to work under the kind of conditions they did over the past year.

Thanks again to the staff of 5 North at LGH!

Barbara Regan

Lancaster