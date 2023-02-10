Once again it is tax season, when millions of Americans file their federal income tax forms. Most patriotic citizens pay what is owed for all the things the federal government provides. We can debate priorities — less for one thing and more for another. The bottom line, however, is that most Americans pay what they owe. They realize you must pay taxes to “keep the lights on.”

I remember watching the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton on Sept. 26, 2016.

Clinton questioned Trump’s taxes: “The only years that anybody’s ever seen (Trump’s tax documents) were a couple of years when he had to turn them over to state authorities when he was trying to get a casino license, and they showed he didn’t pay any federal income tax.”

Trump quickly retorted: “That makes me smart.”

I tend to disagree; that makes one unpatriotic. Trump has always been for one person: himself. Please do not follow the lead of Trump. We all need to pay our fair share.

Kurt Shellenberger

Manheim Township