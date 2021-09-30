I enjoyed reading the Chesapeake Bay Journal article in the Sept. 14 LNP | LancasterOnline about soil and water conservation education (“Green renters”).

I remember that, when I was a child, my dad would checker his corn when he planted. This way you could cultivate “longways and crossways” to eliminate hoeing. This was before spraying weeds.

One time, he had just finished cultivating a sloping field crossways and we got a thunderstorm. The soil washed down the slopes. You could see the cultivator teeth marks in the ground. Some soil was saved by a grass creek bank, but a lot went into the Pequea Creek. My father said, “I guess I won’t do that again.”

Now I want to give recognition to our early Penn State Extension service. If I remember correctly, the “soil conservation districts” were formed in 1948. Back then, the extension agents helped the farmers to contour their fields. Bob Powers was the lead agent in Chester County, and it was Max Smith in Lancaster County.

Some farmers resisted this new practice and one said that he would get dizzy farming that way. Now you can hire an environmental firm to do this for a fee.

The Sept. 14 article was right on, but I wanted to give some credit to our early Penn State Extension leaders. Their foresight stopped ditches and greatly improved yields.

Art Hershey

West Fallowfield Township

Chester County