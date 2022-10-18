I hope when U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker seeks reelection Nov. 8 that the many voters who wrote letters to the editor will remember his cowardly and antidemocratic behavior just after Trump idolizers broke into the U.S. Capitol building. That lawless mob damaged the Capitol and threatened the lives of many of Smucker’s colleagues; their actions led to the deaths of police officers, too. Nevertheless, Smucker endorsed the lies of his hero, Donald Trump, by arguing that Pennsylvania’s electoral votes shouldn’t be accepted by Congress. It is amazing how much blind loyalty you can give for a free ride on Air Force One and the false endorsement of “Lloyd is my man, as long he doesn’t cross me!”

I hope voters remember his traitorous behavior during that national crisis and vote Smucker out of office. Don’t just pull the lever because there’s an “R” after his name.

Come on, people: Use the brains you were given and vote for the person, not the party. If you want to walk the same path because of tradition, then put a sign up in your yard that reads, “Welcome to Lancaster County, turn your clocks back 200 years.”

Richard Hibshman

East Hempfield Township