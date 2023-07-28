Sadly, with former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden the presumptive candidates for the 2024 presidential election, and with a cast of lifers filling the U.S. Supreme Court, I’m convinced we’re opting for gerontocracy.

The May 30 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Plenty of reasons to support Trump” — a paean to a pitiable, baleful dissembler, an overweening, self-centered megalomaniac, and a convicted sexual abuser — proclaims that “there would be peace, because the radical world leaders are afraid of Trump.”

John Bolton, Trump’s national security adviser from 2018 to 2019, said, “I have been in those rooms with him when he’s met with those leaders. I believe they think he’s a laughing fool. And the idea that somehow his presence in office would have deterred (Vladimir) Putin is flatly wrong.”

I reject the letter writer’s view about the “absolute hatred the left has” for Trump. But, justifiably, there is fear.

Bret Stephens, a conservative columnist for The New York Times, wrote this about Trump last month: “His entire presidency was a drunken joyride with a reckless driver careening around hairpin turns at high speed.” He added: “Trump is a one-time-lucky serial loser (with) bottomless narcissism.”

Trump inherited a booming economy and handed Biden an economy in shambles. During Trump’s term in office, the murder rate and drug overdose deaths increased, and, after decades of decline, the abortion rate increased.

The May 30 letter writer further claims that, "Also, we’d have no embarrassment in Afghanistan (under Trump).” The writer is forgetting that when President Biden came into office, he was constrained by agreements made by Trump with the Taliban.

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster