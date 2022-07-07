In their column published in the June 9 LNP | LancasterOnline, the Rev. Richard Christensen and Dr. Mark Rader claim that supporting so-called safe abortion is a moral and responsible stance.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Abortion Surveillance System, between July 1970 and June 1972 — the year before abortion became legal — there were 29 deaths in New York state due to abortions. Those deaths are tragic, but I believe that if those women had chosen adoption over abortion they would not have died.

Philadelphia abortionist Kermit Gosnell was convicted of manslaughter for the death of one woman during an abortion and convicted in the murders of three babies who were born alive and had their spines snipped. He practiced for many years, so there were probably additional similar deaths.

In 1996, a woman died after her abortion at the Hillcrest Women’s Medical Center in Harrisburg. A civil suit was filed and the plaintiff took an out-of-court settlement, which was sealed. The facility was shut down years later for health code violations.

In their column, Christensen and Rader wrote that if Roe were overturned, state-level abortion bans would demonstrate preference for religions opposing abortion over those that support it. But, in my view, abortion is in conflict with the public morals of many. The government has a compelling interest to protect women and babies, so I do not believe that a ban on abortion is contrary to the First Amendment. The “free exercise” part of the amendment protects the people’s right to practice their religion as long as it doesn’t interfere with public morals or a compelling government interest.

The writers also said abortion is necessary to save the lives of pregnant women with medial complications. Former abortionist Dr. Bernard Nathanson stated there is no medical complication that would require an abortion and that having the procedure could make a woman’s condition even more dangerous.

Colleen Reilly

Lebanon