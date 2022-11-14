In my view, the Oct. 31 letter “Many accomplishments by President Biden” shows how little some people know about President Joe Biden’s work.

The writer discusses the American Rescue Plan, the PACT Act, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act in a very positive way, citing Biden’s “legislative record as being perhaps the most productive in many years.”

The American Rescue Plan was passed when an already-recovering economy didn’t need any stimulus. It caused inflation to increase, and many of the act’s provisions have nothing to do with COVID-19.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was passed with less than 25% of it covering what we traditionally consider to be infrastructure (roads, etc.). I believe it should have been called the Green New Deal.

The PACT Act enabled $400 billion in current discretionary spending to be reclassified as mandatory spending. Biden essentially performed a Washington, D.C., shell game that moved $400 billion from one account to another and, by doing so, gave Democrats a $400 billion slush fund.

The Inflation Reduction Act does lower the cost of health insurance from now until 2024, but savings from other provisions in the bill won’t kick in until 2025. Despite having “Inflation” in its title, the bill does little to curb inflation. The legislation also added $80 billion to the IRS budget over the next 10 years, some of which will fund going after the average taxpayer.

The Oct. 31 letter ends by stating that all of this legislation was passed with minimal or no Republican support. How can anyone support these laws?

Don Moore

Clay Township