In his Oct. 18 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline op-ed (“Trump has 2 opponents: Biden and national media”), Stuart Wesbury laments that voters are uninformed of President Donald Trump’s “successes” because of “minimal attention from the majority of national news organizations.” Wesbury cites as “obscured” the Survey of Consumer Finances, which reported that “median real income grew from 2016 to 2019.”

Statistics based upon averages are ripe for contextual analysis. If, for example, the average depth of a mile-wide river is 2 feet, should you be surprised when, wading across, you drown in the 18-foot deep channel?

Let’s take a deeper dive into the report. The rise in wages began in 2015, thanks to strikes by McDonald’s employees. Competition for that labor market caused companies to match that rise. If Trump’s tax cuts affected median income, it was when corporations had to counter negative publicity of unfairly distributed tax breaks. Growth in higher-income brackets also pulls up the average.

Before the pandemic, Trump’s economy wasn’t a ballyhooed historic dynamo. Gross domestic product growth averaged only 2.5%. The promised revival of American manufacturing didn’t happen. The trade deficit is still high and required billions in bailouts to American farmers. The 2019 deficit was nearly $1 trillion. The national debt is exploding.

I agree with Wesbury that “an intentionally uninformed electorate is death to democracy.” I just disagree with who is throwing dirt on the grave.

Vote for Joe Biden.

David H. Burke

Drumore