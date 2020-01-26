Matt Mylin, in the Jan. 12 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, presented the argument that God created the universe, based on information more than 2,000 years old (“How we know that God created the universe and us”). He believes God developed gravity, which science explains; time, including the decision for our day to span 24 hours, which can be traced to Egypt and China, hardly bastions of Christianity; and the predictability of the seasons. The Egyptians, long before the Common Era, used the Nile’s floods to mark the seasons. None of these physical phenomena require any supernatural being.
Mylin cites Isaac Newton, who lived at a time when to deny God would be professional suicide. Think about Galileo, who was tried for heresy, and forced to recant.
And Mylin brings up intelligent design. The argument for this “theory” couldn’t persuade a federal court in Harrisburg, where it was found to be an illicit way to teach religion in a public classroom.
“Every design has a designer,” he says. My response: Who or what is God’s designer? You can’t have it both ways.
If the Isaiah 41:10 quote influences the reader, I urge you to read all of Isaiah 41, and see if you think this applies to the modern world.
We’ve learned a lot since most of Mylin’s examples lived. At the time, these assertions were possibly reasonable based on what was then known. Living in the past is fine, if that’s what you want. I’d prefer the present with what we know today.
Don Spence
Sinking Spring, Berks County