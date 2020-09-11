In its Aug. 31 editorial (“No to marijuana”), the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board cited the opioid epidemic as a primary reason we should continue the prohibition of cannabis. Yet it ignored the thousands of Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Program participants who successfully treat opioid use disorder with cannabis.

The positive effects aren’t exclusive to Pennsylvania. A paper published in JAMA Internal Medicine, a medical journal, showed a 16% decrease in opioid prescriptions among Medicare patients in states that have medical marijuana programs and dispensaries.

Another study in that journal found that Medicaid enrollees filled about 6% fewer opioid prescriptions in states that allow access to cannabis for medical or adult use.

Pennsylvania’s medical program is expensive and inaccessible for many, and legalization would remove some barriers to treatment for opioid use disorder.

The editorial board also stated, “We should not legalize a drug that would put our immune system at further risk in the time of COVID-19.” However, multiple studies have shown components of cannabis may be effective in treating coronaviruses. Additionally, a study in Israel showed that certain cannabis compounds are twice as effective at inhibiting cytokine activity (to which critical COVID-19 cases have been linked) as dexamethasone.

An overwhelming majority of the lieutenant governor’s listening tour participants and more than 80% of your own newspaper’s poll respondents are in favor of legalization. There are few issues on which there is so much agreement across the political spectrum. The people have spoken. It’s time for our legislators to listen.

Antonio Giuseppe

Millersville