In response to the Aug. 11 letter “COVID-19 and the US border,” I find it confounding and disconcerting that the letter writer is focused solely on the poor, unfortunate people who are desperately fleeing for their lives across our southern border, specifically with regard to the spread of the novel coronavirus and its variants.

While I agree with testing and tracking all immigrants for COVID-19, it makes no sense to me that we wouldn’t put that effort into checking and following everyone in this country, and especially those who have avoided being vaccinated!

As to the letter writer’s view that the current president and vice president are “endangering the lives of Americans,” what in heaven’s name does he think of the previous president, who often loudly encouraged people to ignore and avoid any and all measures recommended by those who study these issues all their lives?

It blows my mind that the writer asks, regarding immigrants, where the “politicians and those in the medical community (who) have sworn to keep Americans safe and do no harm” are on this issue. Yet no reference to the more than 624,000 Americans who are dead from COVID-19 — many, in my view, because of the ignorant behavior of the previous administration.

I imagine that those who know this issue intimately are more concerned with the many Americans who somehow find it unacceptable to protect themselves and those around them from this insidious virus, which continues to spread, mutate, disrupt and end life around the world.

Zita Angelo

Marietta