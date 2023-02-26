I believe that the writer of the Jan. 29 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Everyone should know about the border” needs to check his facts.

First, President Joe Biden’s and former President Donald Trump’s border policies are essentially the same. Title 8 of the United States Code covers where and how migrants who cite a credible fear of persecution or other threats in their home country can seek asylum in the United States. Migrants who cannot establish a legal claim to remain in the country face removal from the U.S. and potentially other penalties.

Second, I believe it’s unclear whether the 2022 surges in immigrants and fentanyl crossing the border are attributable to Biden’s policies or to improved interdiction by law enforcement. Most of the illegal drugs that have been seized were discovered at authorized checkpoints at ports of entry.

Third, there is no fully open border. There are miles of fencing and surveillance systems, in addition to on-the-ground personnel.

This taxpayer agrees that the border issue is a problem. But demonizing these poor people — who have nothing — and using them for political point-scoring will not solve the problem.

Lastly, as for Fox “News,” research its reliability. The network has been scrutinized by serious political scientists, including David Broockman and Joshua Kalla. Read their research. It probably won’t change your ideology, but maybe it will give you pause to dig deeper for the truth. They found that Fox News agendas are what they call “partisan coverage filtering.” This means selectively picking topics and ignoring others.

Partisan slants happen on both sides of cable news. Legitimate news organizations are fundamentally fact-based. Fox News is not.

Janet Clarke

West Hempfield Township