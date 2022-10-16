The Oct. 9 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Regarding when life begins” states that “a new human being begins its existence when the egg from a human and sperm from another human unite” and asserts that “to intentionally prevent that single-cell human being from further development is to end a human life.”

Abortion-rights proponents are well aware of this argument and have responses of their own, one of which is that a fetus requires the use of a pregnant woman’s body, which she should not be forced to provide.

Neither side in this debate has been able to convince the other, but the majority of people believe that abortion should be legal. Unless those who are anti-abortion can obtain a consensus, efforts to legislate their position against the wishes of the majority will create considerable ill will and are likely to backfire.

Nancy Kingsley

East Lampeter Township