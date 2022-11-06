If, as Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler tells us, the Legislature passed 650 bills in the 2019-20 session (“Is Harrisburg broken? Don’t be fooled,” Oct. 30 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline column), wouldn’t you like to know what they were?

I have stopped reading the daily session update, because I find it to be useless. Let’s have the newspaper print the bill titles.

Review and scrutiny of possible bills is one thing, but majority leaders can and do essentially veto bills by never putting them on the agenda, and Cutler knows that.

It is past time to change the legislative rules in Pennsylvania — as well as in Washington, D.C. — so something gets done.

We watched how state Sen. Jake Corman’s run for the Republican gubernatorial nomination played out. He dropped out right before the primary and got less than 2% of the vote. It seems that Cutler is right where “they” want him, as well.

Victoria Swayne

Penn Township