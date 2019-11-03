This is a response to the letter titled “Letter writer responds” in the Oct. 27 Sunday LNP; I would like to respond to this letter as I had written the previous response and obviously my letter (“Worry about the Democrats first,” Sept. 15 Sunday LNP) was not correctly read; I didn’t say sweep dirt under the rug! I said sweep dirt in front of your house first and then worry about the others; this is an old-time wise saying that almost everyone has heard. It’s just saying clean yourself and anything you are associated with first, then try to clean others. Never once does it imply to sweep under the rug, as that’s exactly the opposite of what it means.
My point was just this: Why the harping on the other political party first and never mentioning your own party and its problems? That would be called hypocrisy in the first degree. That’s exactly my beef with most politically minded people. Harp on the opposing party but never talk about your own.
I’m as concerned as you are with our national politics and direction but it’s not just the Republicans who are to blame. Democrats share this in every way. Look at all places across the United States run solely by Democrats — they are definitely not desirable places to be. My point to you is still the same. When harping on the Republicans, also address your own. Your message would carry more weight.
B.L. Nolt
East Earl Township