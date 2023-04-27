I read with interest the April 14 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Separation of church and state.”

I agree with the separation of church and state. As a Christian, I do not want the government to force me into a different religion, and do not want Jews or Muslims forced to become Christians. I believe in freedom of religion.

However, I must take exception to something the letter writer wrote. The writer seems to think that if the Ten Commandments were posted in public buildings it would demean Jews. The Ten Commandments were given by God to Moses for the Jewish people.

These commandments were not given specifically for Christians, since at the time Moses received the Ten Commandments from God, there were no Christians. Christianity only became a religion after Jesus, a Jewish man, was crucified and resurrected.

The Ten Commandments can be found in the Book of Exodus. This is one of the five books of Moses, and Jewish people still read these books today.

Frances J. Keller

Pastor, Ross Street United Methodist Church

Lancaster