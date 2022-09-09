The writer of the Aug. 27 letter “Critical of electric vehicles” made a lot of claims, but all of them are wrong, in my view.

First, tax credits for purchases of electric vehicles ($7,500 for new purchases, $4,000 for used) aren’t a bribe, but a reward for people who buy electric vehicles as soon as possible, because we’re running out of time to cut carbon emissions fast enough to avoid catastrophic climate change.

Second, electric vehicles are now as cheap or cheaper than gas vehicles, and their prices drop every year. The driving range of electric vehicles on a full charge is now between 250 and 500 miles. An electric vehicle with a 600-mile range should be available by the end of this year.

The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act seeks to greatly bolster the national network of charging stations. The time to charge most electric vehicles now averages between 15 and 25 minutes, but new charging stations will be able to fully charge a vehicle in about five minutes.

Most people just plug in their cars overnight, using an ordinary outlet in their garage. You don’t need to buy an expensive “charging station.” Electric vehicle batteries now have a life expectancy of 15 to 20 years, and manufacturers are happy to take them back and recycle/reuse them.

As I see it, the Inflation Reduction Act is not “your tax dollars at work,” as the Aug. 27 letter says; it’s the newly gained tax dollars of the billionaires and billion-dollar corporations that have been paying little or nothing in taxes until now. Ordinary taxpayers will get an estimated $2 trillion in savings by reducing the deficit with the billionaires’ money that’s left over. The Inflation Reduction Act’s tax on billionaires also will lower Americans’ energy and health care costs.

Maren Morgan

Lancaster Township