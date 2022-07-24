The July 10 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Concerns about electric vehicles” regurgitates what I view as some of the most senselessly uninformed nonsense. So, in rebuttal, it is difficult to know how or where to begin.

The writer asks how we can decrease our fossil fuel dependency when more than 60% of U.S. electricity is produced using fossil fuels. Electric vehicles will continue to get more efficient, so that when a majority of the vehicles on our roads are electric, the total amount of energy consumed in transport will be significantly less than it is now.

The writer’s notion that “the Biden administration is intentionally causing gasoline prices to skyrocket until the financial pain is enough to convince everyone to buy electric vehicles” is utter insanity, in my view. In the U.S. currently, about 5.6% of new vehicles are all electric; in Europe, it’s 10%; and in China, it’s 20% — obviously without coercive action from the Biden administration. Nearly 40% of the electric cars on the road in the U.S. today are in California, largely as the result of state, not federal, policy.

Nuclear power is touted by the letter writer as one of the “cleanest and most efficient forms of electric production,” and he asks “where will dangerous lithium from dead batteries go.” Anyone who has done a minimum of inquiry should be aware that lithium batteries are recyclable. The U.S. currently does not recycle nuclear fuel.

Car makers have largely stopped investing in internal combustion engine technology. Perhaps the twilight of the internal combustion engine is on the horizon.

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster