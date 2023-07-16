I commend the intentions of the independent centrist letter writer (“Both sides have double standards,” July 9 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline), but the two examples she gave do not show favoritism.

First, she questioned the fairness of the “slap on the wrist given to Hunter Biden for his crimes,” but the prosecutorial decision was made by a Trump-appointed investigator, David Weiss, whom President Joe Biden retained after taking office. Whether Weiss should have decided differently can be debated, but he was clearly not chosen for the purpose of favoring Hunter Biden. (The current FBI director, Christopher Wray, was also appointed by then-President Donald Trump.)

Second, the letter writer complained that Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden should have been charged along with Trump because “they were just as careless and guilty with classified information as Trump.” But the fact is that they were not, nor was Mike Pence, who also had classified documents. The difference is that only Trump held onto classified documents that he was asked a number of times to return, and he falsely claimed that he had already given them all back. If Trump had complied with the request to return them, he would not have been charged. So, again, there was no double standard.

Nancy Kingsley

East Lampeter Township