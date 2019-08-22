The capitalism versus socialism debate heats up. Americans benefit from socialist provision daily, but not “communism” (an important distinction).
U.S. prosperity is the result of “democratic socialism” wherein 1) able-bodied Americans work and are rewarded accordingly; and 2) government provides the needs beyond individual and corporate responsibility.
Prosperity, broadly enjoyed 50 years ago when a larger percentage of Americans were working and CEO earnings were 20 times — not 300 times — the average employee’s, reveals why poor, unemployed and underpaid citizens tout socialism: inequality wrought by greed (corporate irresponsibility). They would like to earn a piece of the pie and have a benevolent dictator to protect it, but government allows the status quo, ignoring corporate greed, failing to control our borders and allowing the hiring of low-wage immigrants here illegally.
The former Soviet Union and Venezuela failures teach important lessons regarding communism. We must avoid communism; instead, rebuild democratic socialism (Americans working, greed reined in) to see greater prosperity, fewer social ills and reduced federal debt!
Socialist “freebies” are not free; they increase the debt and mortgage the future. Corporations hiring immigrants here illegally, overpaying executives and getting tax breaks and subsidies — while ignoring America’s unemployed who, in turn, must rely on government handouts — is a recipe for worsening inequality.
This continues as laws are being ignored by “lawmakers” who need to go.
Melvin “Pete” Snyder
West Donegal Township