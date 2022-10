This is regarding the two letters to the editor on Oct. 20 about Spooky Nook Sports hosting the “ReAwaken America Tour” (“Changed impression of Spooky Nook Sports” and “ ‘ReAwaken America Tour’ is dangerous”).

These individuals who spoke at Spooky Nook are entitled to their opinions, as are you. It’s allowed under the First Amendment.

If you don’t like what they have to say, you didn’t have to attend. It was also our right to attend, if we chose to do so.

Debra Landis

Ephrata