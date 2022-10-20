It is deeply disturbing that convicted felon Michael Flynn and podcaster Clay Clark are bringing their “ReAwaken America Tour” to East Hempfield Township this weekend. The purposes of the tour are to spread bizarre, far-right conspiracy theories; to recruit more people, especially evangelical Christians; and to make money hawking merchandise.

This tour started in 2021 as a protest to wearing masks and other COVID-19 mitigation measures. Now, organizers and Donald Trump-supporting speakers, including several faith leaders, are protesting an initiative called The Great Reset that was put forth by the World Economic Forum in 2020. This initiative was an international plan calling for the sharing of knowledge, scientific data and innovative technologies to help partnering countries and their economies recover from the pandemic. In other words, a call for international collaboration.

Almost as soon as the plan was proposed, far-right extremists began spinning lies and conspiracy theories about it. Many of those conspiracies continue to be spread by Clark, Flynn and the host of other far-right, extremist “ReAwaken America” speakers.

These messages are not only disgraceful, but also dangerous, because they mislead people into taking ill-advised actions — most notably not receiving the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine.

As the chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Committee, I feel strongly that it is immoral to mislead people with lies, and that it is truly despicable to use people’s faith as a tool to do it.

Tom O’Brien

Manheim Township