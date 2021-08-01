Former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall is probably the greatest jurist thus far in American history. He is responsible for shaping the federal judiciary and institutionalizing many of the foundations of the democratic representative model of government that we, as Americans, cherish and have prospered under.

However, his acceptance and active participation in slave trading can neither be excused nor forgotten. I believe Marshall is undeserving to be part of the namesake of Lancaster’s most esteemed educational institution, Franklin & Marshall College.

In my humble opinion, he should be replaced on the college’s nameplate by Thaddeus Stevens. It is Stevens who, more than anyone — including in my view Abraham Lincoln — was responsible for not only ending slavery but establishing that all persons in the United States, especially freed slaves, are entitled to equal treatment under the law, including the right to vote.

Stevens was an American hero in every sense of the word. However, his toughness and intensity in pursuit of equality and the right to vote for former slaves made him an immensely unpopular person in all of the South and much of the North.

If Franklin & Marshall wants to do the right thing and disconnect its image from the stain of slavery, then I believe it should change its name to Franklin & Stevens, in honor of the man who represented Lancaster and is the person in American history most responsible, in my view, for ending slavery and establishing equal treatment under the law for all persons as a constitutional right.

Joe Gote

Amstelveen

The Netherlands