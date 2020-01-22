While you’re all whining about impeachment, these are the things that will give Donald Trump the White House again in 2020. 

— Great economy that most of the past presidents would have been proud of.

— New trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

— Historically low unemployment.

— Wages going up for blue-collar workers.

— Record stock market helping everyone with their retirement accounts.

— Low interest rates for homebuyer and car loans.

— New trade deal with China.

— Putting controls on the southern border that may stop endless border crossings.

— Minimal inflation.

— Putting the brakes on Iran.

— Trump mining gold at his campaign rallies.

Did I forget the Supreme Court?

Do you think you can win with the Democrats who are running?

I don’t think so.

John Seyfert

Manheim Township