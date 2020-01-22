While you’re all whining about impeachment, these are the things that will give Donald Trump the White House again in 2020.
— Great economy that most of the past presidents would have been proud of.
— New trade deal with Mexico and Canada.
— Historically low unemployment.
— Wages going up for blue-collar workers.
— Record stock market helping everyone with their retirement accounts.
— Low interest rates for homebuyer and car loans.
— New trade deal with China.
— Putting controls on the southern border that may stop endless border crossings.
— Minimal inflation.
— Putting the brakes on Iran.
— Trump mining gold at his campaign rallies.
Did I forget the Supreme Court?
Do you think you can win with the Democrats who are running?
I don’t think so.
John Seyfert
Manheim Township