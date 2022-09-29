U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the Republican Party’s new “Commitment to America” an “extremist agenda.”

I wonder what she calls open borders; threats to U.S. Supreme Court justices; pledges to pack the Supreme Court; political attacks on the energy sector; advocacy for late-term abortion; attempts to defund the police; the destruction of our credibility overseas; violations of the U.S. Constitution; what seems to be the criminalization of religious services; the canceling of citizens’ speech; and spending more than $4 trillion that American taxpayers don’t have.

So, consider the “Commitment to America” and vote Republican in the November election.

Charles Zerphey

West Donegal Township