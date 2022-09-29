Letters to the editor

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the Republican Party’s new “Commitment to America” an “extremist agenda.”

I wonder what she calls open borders; threats to U.S. Supreme Court justices; pledges to pack the Supreme Court; political attacks on the energy sector; advocacy for late-term abortion; attempts to defund the police; the destruction of our credibility overseas; violations of the U.S. Constitution; what seems to be the criminalization of religious services; the canceling of citizens’ speech; and spending more than $4 trillion that American taxpayers don’t have.

So, consider the “Commitment to America” and vote Republican in the November election.

Charles Zerphey

West Donegal Township

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags