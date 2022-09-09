Recent letter writers have asked why we should vote for Democrats. Here are what I believe to be four very good reasons:

— Former President Donald Trump may have been the most corrupt president in the history of the United States. His bullying and hatred have this country divided. He was, in my view, the leader of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. He had top-secret documents at his home in Florida. He is not above the law, and I believe he should be prosecuted.

— Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano may be the most radical candidate for public office ever in this state. If you value your democracy, I believe that you cannot vote for him. Listen to his speeches and learn about what he has done in the past. He tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election and, if elected, would have the power to overturn future elections. He is a Christian nationalist, which has connections with the white supremacist movement.

— Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz has stronger ties to New Jersey than Pennsylvania and seems to think he can buy the election. In my view, he knows nothing about government.

— U.S. Rep Lloyd Smucker, a Republican seeking reelection, has voted against many bills that would have helped many people. He rarely talks with people in person or at town halls.

One final unrelated note: I have been retired for 27 years and will soon be 82 years old. I would like to thank Armstrong for canceling my and other retirees’ life insurance. Greed.

Donald Bell

Columbia