If you care about the women in your life, then I believe that you must vote for Democrats on Nov. 8, because Republicans are trying to take away women’s rights to make their own reproductive health care choices.

If you want your vote to continue to count, then I believe that you must vote for Democrats on Nov. 8, because some Republicans have essentially threatened to ignore your vote and let the Pennsylvania secretary of state choose the winning candidate.

If you care about infrastructure or the environment, then I believe that you must vote for Democrats on Nov. 8, because Republicans consistently vote against protecting either of these.

But if none of these issues matter to you and the economy is the reason you intend to vote for Republicans on Nov. 8, then you must understand how the Conservative Party’s fiscal policies in the United Kingdom — much like the intent by U.S. Republicans to keep providing tax cuts for the wealthy — resulted in a United Kingdom financial market meltdown and the subsequent resignation of the prime minister.

And if you understand history, you will know that, since the 1980s, Republicans have tried to convince us that “trickle-down” economics works. But what actually occurs under this failed economic policy is that wealth shifts upward to the uber-rich, while the rest of the nation gets poorer and deficits get bigger.

So, if the economy is the reason you intend to vote Nov. 8, then I believe that you must vote for Democrats in all races, and you must especially vote for Bob Hollister, John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro.

Jennifer Mann

West Lampeter Township