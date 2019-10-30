I would like to thank President Donald Trump and Congressmen Lloyd Smucker for their leadership on several key issues. First and foremost, under their leadership, we have seen the fewest military conflicts and interventions since Jimmy Carter. It is amazing that we finally have strong leadership that recognizes the necessity for our military personnel and country to be a nation of strength through peace primarily, and to only use force when we are in danger.
For too long, in particular under the leadership of Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, we have pushed a liberal, global agenda on the world that has cost far too many lives. I pray for Trump and our Congress to continue to unravel us from these conflicts we should not be in and bring even more peace and prosperity to our country.
Second, I congratulate them both for finally putting American jobs first and putting Americans to work rather than exploiting migrant workers for our labor. Concerning the environment, they are spot on for taking this issue to the American people. If you truly care about global warming, instead of billions of dollars of taxpayers’ money spent on Bill Gates’ and Al Gore’s ideas, simply live like the Amish and the climate will be healed immediately! Somehow I doubt the liberal global warming extremists will rise up to the challenge. But isn’t it worth a shot?
Rick Richards
Ephrata