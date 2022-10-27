Support Mehmet Oz to fill our U.S. Senate seat.

From Wikipedia: Oz has experience as an author, television presenter, physician and educator. He has dual citizenship in the United States and Turkey. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and was raised in Wilmington, Delaware.

He served in the Turkish army. He served his residency in surgery at Columbia University Medical Center, was a professor of surgery at Columbia University and retired to professor emeritus in 2018.

In 1996, Oz helped to develop the Mitraclip for heart surgery. He was was a regular guest on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” — more than 60 times. His own show, “The Dr. Oz Show,” ran for 12 years and was renewed for 2022, but he gave it up to run in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

Oz came from a family that supported him monetarily through school and when he got started. He was a practicing surgeon in his mid-20s.

Oz would be giving up all of the above to serve Pennsylvania in the Senate. I believe he would be up to the task of representing the people of our state.

Financially, he cannot be bought, as he has an estimated net worth of between $76 million and $500 million.

Based on the above, I’ve made my decision. The job in question is representing our state and the people of Pennsylvania — not taming a town. Oz would support the police, not be following them. The tough guy persona of John Fetterman, with hoodies and tattoos, may have helped in dealing with people in Braddock and in prisons. However, in attempting to represent the people of Pennsylvania, I believe that creates the wrong impression.

Paul Myers

Conestoga