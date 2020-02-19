The president describes the media outlets he doesn’t agree with as “the enemy of the people” and claims if you want to know the truth you should only listen to him.
If you are a protected whistleblower who reports justified concerns, or a subpoenaed witness who tells the truth and incriminates the president, you are attacked, accused of treason and/or removed from your job.
A respected U.S. senator votes his conscience against the president during the impeachment trial and is attacked relentlessly and becomes an immediate outcast of his party.
If you are found guilty of crimes and the president feels your sentencing recommendation was too harsh, you just have the attorney general step in and take care of it.
If you are a political rival of the president in the upcoming election, you are investigated and attacked until you are no longer a threat.
The president’s lawyer argues that the president can basically do whatever he wants, as long as he believes it is in the best interests of the country.
The president and others in his administration “joke” about him serving more than two terms.
Is anyone else scared?
Mike Sullivan
West Donegal Township