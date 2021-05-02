Reading in LNP | LancasterOnline about the ramped-up effort to convince everyone to get vaccinated — and even the editorial board getting in on the game (“Get vaccinated,” April 25) — requires me to explain why I and many others will not be getting this vaccine.

Let it be clear: We are not opposed to vaccines. Most of us get our kids vaccinated against deadly diseases.

In our view, this vaccine effort was ruined a long time ago by the actions of elitists who were craving pandemic powers and restricting law-abiding citizens — while Black Lives Matter protesters ran rampant and even were encouraged, in our view, by these lawmakers and the media.

Now, the more pressure we feel to get vaccinated by these proven hypocrites, the farther away we drift from doing it.

Meanwhile, Dr. Leon Kraybill’s April 25 op-ed (“Loving thy neighbor and thyself means getting vaccinated”), which I saw as an effort to guilt-trip Christians, won’t work. And I believe that implying what he did is despicable. If we wanted to buy into that argument, we’d first go after what I see as a worse epidemic — abortion, which kills more human beings every year than COVID-19. Think about that.

Also, the same media that spewed so much hatred for former President Donald Trump now wants to educate us on vaccines? That would include LNP | LancasterOnline and especially its editorial board.

For media organizations that I believe are so corrupt to be telling other folks what to do is like shooting a cannonball through a hot-air balloon and expecting it to fly afterward.

The easiest way to convince anyone to receive the vaccine is to leave them alone. Present the vaccine and give them the choice of getting it or not. More people would get it like that.

I believe this pressure campaign is worthless — especially coming from people who are so partisan. Your actions speak so loudly that the anti-vaccination crowd can’t hear what you are saying.

Tone it down, learn to be politically fair and represent your constituents like I believe a true media organization should do, and I believe you’d have much better success with your pro-vaccination message.

B.L. Nolt

East Earl Township