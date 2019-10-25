Listen to former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens on reasonable gun legislation.
Stevens died in July, just two months after publishing “The Making of a Justice.” Much of the book is devoted to the increasing resistance of the Supreme Court to gun legislation. He explains that for 200 years, the court held that the Second Amendment assigned the right to bear arms to state militias, restricting certain private uses of firearms.
A reviewer explains that Stevens was uncharacteristically angry over the District of Columbia v. Heller action of 2008 that removed reasonable limits on personal gun possession. Stevens writes, “Heller is unquestionably the most clearly incorrect decision that the court announced during my tenure on the bench. ... It represents the most self-inflicted wound in the Court’s history” because it leads to so many preventable killings.”
The majority Heller opinion was written by Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in 2016 and was a passionate gun owner whose partisanship influenced his legal opinion.
“Come now, let us reason together,” says prophet Isaiah (1:18). Reasonable people across the political spectrum might agree on a) comprehensive, universal background checks; b) restrictions on ownership of assault weapons and bump stocks (warfare weapons!); c) enabling the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to research health impacts of gun violence.
Second Amendment claims dare not infringe on my welfare and yours, guaranteed in the 14th Amendment — “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States” — and the preamble to the Constitution. Let’s reason together.
Urbane Peachey
Manheim Township