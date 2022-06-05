I have never owned a gun and can count on one hand the number of times I have fired a gun. My objections to the current state of gun violence probably hold little weight with folks who do own guns. Yet, my sense is that an overwhelming number of gun owners believe in reasonable gun management measures. We need to hear from these reasonable gun owners. The National Rifle Association needs to hear from reasonable gun owners. Our elected officials need to hear from reasonable gun owners.

Bruce Riefenstahl

Mount Joy