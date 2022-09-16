The campaign of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman, seemingly reluctantly, says he will participate in a televised debate on Oct. 25, with stipulations.

Why only one debate? Why only late in October?

I believe that Fetterman knows. His campaign associates know. Thinking people know. The explanation is obvious.

In my view, Fetterman does not want his political history, previous statements or governing philosophy being aired in a public debate until after many of the mail-in ballots for the 2022 election have already been filled out and submitted.

Phillip Rule

Manheim Township