I could scream every time I hear a doctor or politician talk about convincing people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

I want the vaccine!

No one has to convince me to get it. I have been doing practically nothing else for this past week but checking websites to see if appointments have become available, and I have found nothing. It should not be this time-consuming and frustrating.

Can’t we just fill out one form with our information and have it entered into one big database for the entire county? Then, when it is our turn, let us know where and when to go. Right now, it’s survival of the fittest.

I repeat, I want the vaccine! No one has to convince me to get it. They just have to tell me the time and place, and I will show up!

Linda Groome

Manheim Township