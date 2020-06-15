The police brutality evident in the video showing the killing of George Floyd is direct and appalling violence. Thank you, Lancaster County chiefs of police, for your “Statement from the Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association” on June 4 that concurred with that assessment.

Not that long ago, sundown towns — all-white municipalities — dotted Lancaster County, and the police were surely a part of enforcing that. How have historical injustices persisted in the attitudes of county authorities? Has there ever been an acknowledgment and apology for past wrongs?

The national call to defund police departments is not about doing away with police altogether. Rather, it’s about reallocating resources to where they are most efficient and effective. The question to ask with the defund police movement is: “What tasks are police being asked to do that would be better, more efficiently addressed by social service agencies?”

Increasing police budgets while defunding mental health, youth and homeless services has led to those social challenges being essentially dumped on the police. These are social problems, not policing problems. They can’t be arrested and incarcerated away.

Social service agencies are far more effective at reducing the challenges our community face. In Lancaster County, what challenges do police departments face that could be more humanely and appropriately handled by civic organizations that are currently scraping for funding? Church World Service, Lancaster Reentry Management Organization. Tabor Community Services, Meals on Wheels and many others come to mind.

I call on the county leadership to take an honest look at this question and allocate resources accordingly.

Jon Rudy

Manheim