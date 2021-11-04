Who or what is the “cancel culture?” I would venture to say it is a machine — media, the political system and politicians owned and operated by big money.

When you listen to or watch your favorite news source, does it provide an opinion or provide you with facts so that you can decide the issue yourself? Does that source provide the pros and cons of the issue or give coverage to the source?

When the U.S. Supreme Court declared corporations to be individual entities that could donate directly to candidates, the sale of the political system was complete. Not one politician can run for office, at any level — much less for reelection — without big money. Special interests like oil companies, defense contractors, the pharmaceutical industry and billionaires donate to both parties. And, make no mistake, it is not equally; usually one candidate is favored in their donations. Still, whichever party wins, that candidate is essentially owned.

Are all those billions of dollars for campaigns really only from American interests? Foreign powers like our pay-to-play system, too. Think about it: Will voting out politicians change the game? It’s still the same game, with different players. Political issues are not solved, they are punted down the road to be used as campaign issues. The strategy is simple: Point at the other person, yell loudly and blame them for everything.

Hate fosters distrust, and nothing great can be accomplished without understanding and cooperation. We are all concerned with how divided our country is and none of us like it. “United we stand, divided we fall” has never sounded so loud as it does today. We are Americans and we need to focus on what unites us. We need to take the political system back from special interests and make this country great again for everyone.

Daniel Natividad Jr.

Lancaster Township

Master Sgt., retired

U.S. Army