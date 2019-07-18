What does it take for reality to shatter the shell of denial?
Does denial disgorge after too many swallows of bitter credulity, the result like some kind of intellectual indigestion? Or does denial come to an end when honesty falls to its factual knees with its ear to the ground?
The Fourth of July was a fitting occasion to recapture a dedication to truth. For this to occur, we must discern between the anger of denial and the demand for accountability. The rhetoric of each is revealing.
In either case, words are delivered with fervor and intensity, but the driving force is of a different spirit. More bellicose, the anger of denial will fiercely attack what it labels as “fake news.” Primarily concerned with its own culpability, denial resorts to hyperbolic patriotism to distract from the reality of facts. Denial is an evasive device, not a mental mistake. It is born when facts become inconvenient.
More inclusive, the abjuring of denial seeks the common ground of all, rejecting falsehoods that divide. Demanding hearings where denial would build walls of obstruction, truth welcomes open debate and holds to fair procedure. Its patriotism is of a more reverent kind.
Calling out, “there was no collusion” is like a farmer throwing feed to the chickens, with the expectation that the repetition will stick in the breast of the devoted. Quite to the contrary, real loyalty is to be found in kernels of truth in the minds of the inquiring.
Eugene Clemens
Elizabethtown