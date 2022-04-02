A letter to the editor stated that the United States is buying thousands of barrels of oil from Russia every day and that we should not have stopped the Keystone XL pipeline construction (“Biden’s confounding energy policies,” March 3 LNP).

Of all the oil the U.S. imported last year, only a small percentage (about 8%) of it came from Russia. So, yes, we do import oil, but we also export oil to about 180 other countries. In 2021, the U.S. imported about 8.47 million barrels of oil per day and exported about 8.63 million barrels of oil per day.

The Keystone XL was to be built by a Canadian company, to get oil from Canada to the Gulf Coast of Texas, where it would be shipped to other countries — not for use in the U.S.

Jack Thomas

Mount Joy Township