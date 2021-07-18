President Joe Biden, the Department of Justice, Democrats and the media claim that the biggest threats to this country are white supremacists and climate change.

Really? What about all the crime that is running rampant in most of our major cities? Violent crime and especially gun violence are on the rise dramatically. Innocent bystanders and children are being shot almost on a daily basis in Chicago, New York and other cities — and even in the middle of the day!

I don’t think that is because of climate change. Police officers are being shot, shot at and assaulted at an alarming rate.

Our southern border is being overrun by immigrants coming here illegally at a disconcertingly high rate. Drug traffic, sex traffic and criminals are entering our country. I don’t think that is because of white supremacists.

Yet the Justice Department seems to have made it a mission to arrest and charge everyone who participated in the incident at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Granted, those individuals should be held accountable, but what about those who participated in “peaceful protests” that resulted in looting, rioting, burning and the loss of millions of dollars and countless businesses? Don’t those victims deserve justice, also? I haven’t seen or heard about the Justice Department being in hot pursuit of those individuals and, in some cases, no charges are being filed.

In my opinion, the biggest threats to this country are President Biden, his fellow Democrats, their allies in the media and Democratic policies. However, they will keep pushing their narrative that white people are to blame for all the ills of this country. And that is a shame!

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township