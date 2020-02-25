Regarding Pennsylvania Real ID, I recently attained my Real ID on my sixth attempt, despite the fact that I have a passport, a Transportation Security Administration number, my original stub from my Social Security card (from 1962), and despite passing an FBI check several years ago.
In my repeated return trips to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation facility on Rohrerstown Road, I felt as though I were in Russia, with its endless, make-it-impossible bureaucratic nightmare. (Oh, let me count the ways.)
I finally secured the priceless little card on Lincoln Highway. If you wish to interview me about my agonizing ordeal, I’d be happy to oblige. During my many hours of waiting, I have actually seen people leave in tears.
During my final visit, I took a photo of this sign on the wall: SOMEONE IN PA DIES EVERY 18 HOURS WAITING FOR A LIFE-SAVING ORGAN.
I propose it be replaced with the following: SOMEONE IN PA DIES EVERY 18 HOURS WAITING FOR A REAL ID.
Enough said.
Christine Furry
Lititz