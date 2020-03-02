During the 2016 Republican primary, Donald Trump was asked about the Republican Senate’s strategy regarding President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, to the Supreme Court. His response: “Delay, delay, delay.’’
Now it is our turn to respond to Trump and his Republican senators. All together now: “Resist, resist, resist.” There are many virtuous resistance movements throughout history. For example, history honors the unsung heroes who resisted the Third Reich during World War II. Also, it was the resistance to King George III that gave birth to our great nation.
Over 240 years later, this great nation needs another resistance movement. Actually, this movement started over three years ago. Some see corruption quickly. Some see corruption later. Some will never see it. This writer applauds the resistance movement and wishes to expand the rank and file.
Resist the man-child, Trump, who wants to be a king, and his sycophant enablers in our government. Send us another Marquis de Lafayette. Germany, if you are listening, send us another Albert Einstein. Italy, Spain and Canada, come join us. Find Trump’s emails and other dirt on Trump. Can you please wiretap the private discussions between Trump and Vladimir Putin? We will be forever grateful.
So, my fellow patriots, come join the resistance.
Finally, I have heard the 2016 pre-election Republican mantra, “it is all about the Supreme Court’’ ad nauseam. History will remember that as yet another Faustian bargain. In 2020, those who trumpet “Resist, resist, resist, our democracy depends on it,’’ will be remembered in history as heroes.
Jon J. Segro
Manheim Township