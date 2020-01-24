I really don’t follow professional sports that much anymore, mainly because of the outrageous salaries and the childish behavior of athletes. But I have been reading about the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox cheating scandals, and I sincerely believe every player involved should be severely punished. I don’t know what the punishment should be, but maybe lengthy suspensions, hefty fines and possibly vacating their World Series championships. They definitely had an advantage over their opponents.
This just goes to show how the priorities in our current society are way out of whack. Professional athletes are making outrageous money, while people who really make a difference in our day-to-day lives are underpaid. I’m talking about firefighters, police officers, nurses and emergency medical technicians.
All an athlete does is provide entertainment for a few hours, while these people are saving lives and property on a daily basis. Whom do you call when your house is on fire, when you hear gunshots, when you are having a medical emergency? Who takes care of you when you are in the hospital? I guarantee you don’t call a professional athlete.
Now I will admit some of the athletes do give back to their communities, and I applaud them for that. But the real heroes are those who are saving lives and property on a daily basis, and for that they should be fairly compensated. So the next time you encounter one of these heroes, just say thank you and tell them you appreciate the sacrifices they make.
Randy L. Herman
Manor Township