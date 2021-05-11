This is a retort to the Jonah Goldberg column, “Biden’s overreach doesn’t match rhetoric,” which appeared in the May 1 LNP | LancasterOnline.

In my view, the result of Ronald Reagan’s presidency was the following:

1. There was massive fraud, waste and abuse in defense spending, starting an abysmal trend that has gone on for 40 years and cost taxpayers trillions.

2. The massive Reagan tax cuts became one of the GOP’s main mantras, costing the United States Treasury trillions under Reagan, George W. Bush and Donald Trump.

3. Health care costs — plus doctors’ and CEOs’ salaries — took off with the birth of the “1 percent” and “crony capitalism.”

4. Financial deregulation became mainstream and Wall Street lobbyists swarmed Washington, D.C.

5. Lastly, Reagan brought us “debt doesn’t matter,” as he tripled it in his eight-year term.

In my view, this is the real “overreach,” and we’re all paying for it now.

Jim Diehl

Cornwall

Lebanon County