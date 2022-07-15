A funny thing happens as you get older: You’re able to analyze decision-makers deeply because they’re a product of your generation.

When I heard that Roe v. Wade was overturned, my mind immediately jumped to the three new conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices. And my thoughts went back to the early 1980s, when American conservatives fundamentally changed. That change was in reaction to a dying form of liberalism.

By 1980, many people were tired of liberalism’s situational ethics, windbag rhetoric and defeatism. Liberals by then talked in banal platitudes — “We need to move from a dialogue of conflict to one of conciliation.” Liberals were mushy tomatoes.

During these dying days of 1960s liberalism, conservatives were snobby, clubby and preppy — but mostly snobby. President Ronald Reagan changed things, but slowly, as his first 18 months in office were universally viewed as a failure.

As success came to Reagan, though, conservatives changed, especially in the suburbs. If hitherto conservatives had been snobby, now they seemed to become bloodthirsty and mean. “Don’t think, hate” seemed to be the state of mind.

The word liberal was crossed out on walls, on signs, in yearbooks. And older conservatives didn’t like Reagan’s fairy tale at all — too ideological, too hot-headed. For them, politics were more akin to having to use the bathroom at night than dreaming in your sleep.

But young conservatives liked Reagan’s combination of bloodthirstiness and optimism, a strange combination that I believe haunts all of American politics today. Removing a legal protection, thereby allowing the hounds loose on American women, is a very bloodthirsty thing to do, but very Reaganesque.

Matthew Atlee

Lancaster